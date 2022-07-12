Watch Now
Barbie-style home listed for sale in Minnesota

CNN Newsource
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 12, 2022
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A unique Minnesota home has hit the market.

And it's catching a lot of attention, thanks to a popular social media account.

According to NBC affiliate KARE, Zillow Gone Wild posted pictures of the "Barbie House" on Thursday, which quickly went viral.

CBS News reported that the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence features a pink living room and a circus-themed bathroom.

Built in the 1940s, the bright teal bungalow sits a stone's throw away from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, the news outlets reported.

The 2,400-square foot home is listed for $250,000.

