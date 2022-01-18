Watch
Student-run All-City Grille in Canton prepares the next generation of chefs

A culinary program is training the next generation of chefs.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 09:48:47-05

CANTON, Ohio — The culinary arts program at McKinley High School is serving up real-life experiences to students hungry to pursue their dreams of becoming chefs.

Chef Erik Escola, who used to own his own restaurant, runs the All-City Grille— a student-run restaurant that is back in business after the coronavirus pandemic shut its doors for nearly two years.

Students learn the ins and out of the restaurant industry, everything from management to customer service in a real restaurant setting and all the pressures that come with working in a restaurant setting.

“When it comes right down to it and they're in a position and that printer starts printing, there's a customer in front of them and that phone rings and they have to answer that phone…everything comes together,” said Escola.

News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine visited the restaurant and got an inside look at how it's preparing the next generation of chefs. Watch it in the media player below:

School culinary program gets students ready for restaurant industry

