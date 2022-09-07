Lakewood unanimously passes resolution to not prioritize police funds for abortion-related offenses

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood city leaders said investigations related to reproductive rights are the police department's lowest priority.

The city's prosecutor has already announced that his office will not make these investigations a priority.

On Tuesday night, Lakewood City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution that would not prioritize its police resources and funds for any abortion-related offense.

This policy does not apply in cases of forced abortions or negligent conduct of a healthcare worker.

"What we're saying here is that don't bother these women who already had to make a choice, a personal choice or maybe an unexpected miscarriage or an unexpected end to their pregnancy," Councilman Jason Schachner said.

Case Western law professor Jessie Hill weighed in on the city's power to enact this measure.

"Cities and counties and local governments can't pass laws that conflict with Ohio state laws so they couldn't do something like make abortion totally legal in the city limits, but they can decide how they're going to use their own resources," Hill said.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley has already said he will not enforce the state's six-week abortion ban.

