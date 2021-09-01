Five Cleveland mayoral candidates say they're vaccinated, one says not yet, and another won't say

CLEVELAND — Five of seven Cleveland mayoral candidates said they have received the COVID-19 vaccination, and, as mayor, they would encourage others to get vaccinated, too.

In a one-on-one interview with News 5 Chief Investigator Ron Regan conducted on Wed., Aug. 25 -- an interview Regan did with each candidate that covered a number of topics such as eviction -- Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones said he hadn't received a COVID-19 vaccine yet but was planning to do so.

WEWS Basheer Jones, Cleveland City Councilman

Ron Regan: "We still have a lot of folks who are not vaccinated. How would you change that?"

Basheer Jones: "You know, people have to make a decision what's best for their health."

Ron Regan: "You wouldn't be in favor of mandatory vaccinations?"

Basheer Jones: "I think that every person has to make a decision what's best for their health and best for their family. And I have faith that people will make those."

Ron Regan: "Are you vaccinated?"

Basheer Jones: "I'm going to be getting vaccinated. But not yet."

Ron Regan: "What held you back?"

Basheer Jones: "You know, I want to make sure that my elders get it, want to make sure that my children get it. I want to make sure the people of my community had access to it. So it wasn't something that I wanted to rush and make sure of."

At 36 years old, Jones has been eligible for the vaccine since March 29.

At 74, Dennis Kucinich has been eligible since February 1. The former Cleveland mayor did not share his vaccination status or provide any indication about his COVID-19 policies.

WEWS Dennis Kucinich, former Cleveland Mayor

When asked about "mandatory vaccinations," Kucinich responded, "I'm not going to go there."

In a follow-up question asking if Kucinich was vaccinated, the candidate said, "I'm not going to go there because I'm not going to use what I have done or haven't done."

The five other candidates all offered similar stances on COVID-19 vaccination, both personally and as policy.

All of the interviews with the candidates were conducted between Aug. 24-26.

Zack Reed said he intends to lead by example and got two shots of the vaccine. He said he will continue to encourage Clevelanders to get vaccinated but has "no intent on mandating vaccinations."

WEWS Zack Reed

State Sen. Sandra Williams said she encourages others to get vaccinated, but also "encourages them, if they have any hesitation, to contact their health care provider."

WEWS State Senator Sandra Williams

Ross DiBello said he would "absolutely create opportunities for Clevelanders to get vaccinated."

WEWS Ross DiBello

City Council President Kevin Kelley called vaccinations a "miracle of science" and "our biggest weapon to fight this." Kelley said, as public officials, "we need to do everything we can to get as many people vaccinated."

WEWS Kevin Kelley, Cleveland City Council President

Both Kelley and Justin Bibb laid out a plans to go to churches, community centers, libraries and barbershops to make the vaccines more readily available.

WEWS Justin Bibb

"I think we've dropped the ball in this city in terms of giving people the confidence that they need and the information that they need to get vaccinated," said Bibb. "We can't get our economy moving again and get towards a more prosperous economic recovery until we get out of this pandemic."

