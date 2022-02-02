What to know about Ohio's primary election candidates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's primary filing dates are officially closed, meaning only the candidates that filed before 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 are going to be on the May 3 ballot. Here is what you need to know about your future representatives, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Governor's Race

Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine is running for reelection, but he will face off in the primary against three others. The candidates are central Ohio farmer Joe Blystone, former State Rep. Ron Hood and former U.S. Rep Jim Renacci.

The democratic ticket has two candidates: Former Mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley and former Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley.

Secretary of State

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running for Secretary of State. Republican Frank LaRose, the incumbent, is running against two others. Former state representative John Adams and podcaster and alleged conspiracy theorist Terpsehore Maras are on the primary ballot.

Democrat Chelsea Clark, a Forest Park city council member, will be up against the winner of the Republican primary.

Attorney General

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost (inc.) will run unopposed in the primary. In the general, he will campaign against Democratic State Rep. Jeff Crossman.

Treasurer

Republican Treasurer Robert Sprague (inc.) will also be running unopposed in the May elections. He will then face off against Democrat Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer.

Chief Justice

Democrat Justice Jennifer Brunner will run against Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy

Justice

Two Republicans and two Democrats are running for three Ohio Supreme Court justice seats.

Republican Pat DeWine (inc.), Republican Pat Fischer (inc.) , Democrat Terri Jamison and Democrat Marilyn Zayas will be on the ballot.

Auditor

Republican Auditor Kaith Faber (inc.) will run unopposed. He will eventually face off against Democrat Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington, who is also running unopposed.

U.S. Senate

Rob Portman's seat in the U.S. Senate is up for grabs this year, as the politician has decided not to re-run since he took office in 2011.

Nine Republicans and four Democrats are vying for the position.

Republicans include State Sen. Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham (who seemingly has no social media), former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, entrepreneur Bernie Moreno, businessman Neil Patel, "citizen candidate" Mark Pukita, former Chair of Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance.

The Democrats running are attorney Morgan Harper, tech executive Traci Johnson, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and "non-traditional candidate" Tinsley LaShondra.

However, if your favorite isn't on the list, House Bill 93 allows for congressional candidates to file up until March 4. More contenders may be on the ballot.

