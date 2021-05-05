Watch

May 4 Primary: Here's how Northeast Ohio voters decided on school levies

File image of an empty classroom.
School
Posted at 10:09 PM, May 04, 2021
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Northeast Ohio voters headed to the polls on Tuesday and school levies were on multiple ballots.

Here's how the levies did across Northeast Ohio based on 100% of precincts reported:

  • Clearview Local School District levy renewal for 2.86 mills failed by 55%.
  • Brunswick City School District levy for 5.8 mills passed by 67%.
  • Highlands Local School District levy for 4.7 mills passed by 61%.
  • North Olmsted City School District levy for 8.5 mills failed by 72%.
  • Parma City School District levy for 5.9 mills and an additional tax of 0.4 mills failed by 63%.
  • Rocky River School District levy for 4.9 mills failed by 54%.
  • Kirtland Local School District levy for 1.10 mill renewal and an additional 0.95 mills passed by 62%.
  • Crestwood Local School District levy for 1.25% additional income tax failed by 58%.
  • Rootstown Local School District levy renewal for 4.59 mills passed by 57%.
  • Springfield Local School District levy for 0.75% additional income tax failed by 71%.
  • Waterloo Local School District levy for 1.5% additional income tax failed by 56%.

This story will be updated as more results come in.

