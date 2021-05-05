May 4 Primary: Here's how Northeast Ohio voters decided on school levies

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Northeast Ohio voters headed to the polls on Tuesday and school levies were on multiple ballots.

Here's how the levies did across Northeast Ohio based on 100% of precincts reported:



Clearview Local School District levy renewal for 2.86 mills failed by 55%.

Brunswick City School District levy for 5.8 mills passed by 67%.

Highlands Local School District levy for 4.7 mills passed by 61%.

North Olmsted City School District levy for 8.5 mills failed by 72%.

Parma City School District levy for 5.9 mills and an additional tax of 0.4 mills failed by 63%.

Rocky River School District levy for 4.9 mills failed by 54%.

Kirtland Local School District levy for 1.10 mill renewal and an additional 0.95 mills passed by 62%.

Crestwood Local School District levy for 1.25% additional income tax failed by 58%.

Rootstown Local School District levy renewal for 4.59 mills passed by 57%.

Springfield Local School District levy for 0.75% additional income tax failed by 71%.

Waterloo Local School District levy for 1.5% additional income tax failed by 56%.

This story will be updated as more results come in.