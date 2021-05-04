Track live results for tonight's Primary Election as they come in

Watch

Posted at 6:27 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 23:29:16-04

CLEVELAND — The polls in the May 4 Primary Election in Ohio close at 7:30 p.m.

Among the issues up for vote during this relatively small election are several tax levies for local districts.

School districts are hoping their communities help save their schools as some like Parma City Schools are desperate after failed levies over and over.

The state also rejected money to patch up their problems, forcing them to start over with new construction.

News 5 will post final results for various tax levy issue decisions after they come in.

