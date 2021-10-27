Watch

Trump-backed lobbyist, Ohio lawmaker seek open House seat

FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 23, 2021, Allison Russo, left, Democratic candidate for 15th Congressional District of Ohio, speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Russo is facing Republican Mike Carey in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Oct 27, 2021
COLUMBUS — The hottest congressional race in next week’s off-year election pits a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist against a two-term state lawmaker in central Ohio.

Republican political newcomer Mike Carey is favored to win Tuesday’s contest, but state Rep. Allison Russo is mounting Democrats’ strongest challenge in the GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District in years.

The seat opened up in May, when veteran Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers retired to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after a decade.

Buoyed by the former president’s endorsement, Carey won a crowded Republican primary in August.

However, national groups helped Russo outraise Carey last period.

