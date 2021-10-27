Trump-backed lobbyist, Ohio lawmaker seek open House seat

COLUMBUS — The hottest congressional race in next week’s off-year election pits a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist against a two-term state lawmaker in central Ohio.

Republican political newcomer Mike Carey is favored to win Tuesday’s contest, but state Rep. Allison Russo is mounting Democrats’ strongest challenge in the GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District in years.

The seat opened up in May, when veteran Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers retired to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after a decade.

Buoyed by the former president’s endorsement, Carey won a crowded Republican primary in August.

However, national groups helped Russo outraise Carey last period.