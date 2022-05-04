Brown defends House seat in Democratic Primary, AP projects

CLEVELAND — For Democrats, a potential threat to incumbent U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown in Cleveland has been of keen interest locally and nationwide. On Tuesday, voters chose Brown to represent Democrats on the ballot in November.

Brown found herself locked in a rematch against progressive challenger Nina Turner, a former state senator and surrogate for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns. Turner was trying again after losing to Brown in last year’s special election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.