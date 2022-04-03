EXPLAINER: Why disputed maps won't stop Ohio's May 3 primary

COLUMBUS — Despite the uncertainty raised over the date of Ohio’s primary election, the state is ready to move forward with early voting on Tuesday for a likely May 3 contest for statewide and congressional races – but not legislative ones.

The partial primary is scheduled to go ahead despite months of unresolved legal wrangling over redistricting maps ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

U.S. House races have been allowed to continue because court proceedings have tied up the latest disputed map beyond Election Day.

But state legislative races are being delayed because no set of district boundaries has been settled on long enough to be used for making ballots.