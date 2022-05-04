Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wins Democratic primary for Ohio governor, ABC News projects

DAYTON, Ohio — Democrat Nan Whaley entered the Democratic primary looking to become the first woman in Ohio to get a major party’s nomination for governor, and she found herself locked in a tight race with ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. The voters made their choice Tuesday and selected Whaley, according to ABC News.

The two saw eye-to-eye on most major issues — guns, abortion rights, social justice — but Whaley repeatedly pointed out that Cranley only recently said he was pro-choice. She also had the backing of the state’s top Democrat, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Neither candidate is a household name across Ohio. Both have struggled to draw attention as much of the state is focused on the contentious U.S. Senate race and ongoing redistricting fight.

The winner of this race will face Gov. Mike DeWine in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

