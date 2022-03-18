Frank LaRose tells election boards May 3 primary 'no longer logistically possible'

COLUMBUS — In a letter sent to election boards across the state and to legislative leaders, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said a May 3 primary is "no longer logistically possible."

This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the Republican-passed legislative maps for the third time.

LaRose said they are still preparing the primary and have not pushed it back yet.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the best option to move forward is for the redistricting commission to create a fair and bipartisan map.

RELATED: 'Chaos': Here are several solutions to redistricting mess