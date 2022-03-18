Watch

Election 2022

Actions

Frank LaRose tells election boards May 3 primary 'no longer logistically possible'

Frank LaRose
John Kosich
Frank LaRose
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 22:52:05-04

COLUMBUS — In a letter sent to election boards across the state and to legislative leaders, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said a May 3 primary is "no longer logistically possible."

This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the Republican-passed legislative maps for the third time.

LaRose said they are still preparing the primary and have not pushed it back yet.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the best option to move forward is for the redistricting commission to create a fair and bipartisan map.

RELATED: 'Chaos': Here are several solutions to redistricting mess

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?