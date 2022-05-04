J.D. Vance wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary, AP projects

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — J.D. Vance has won the GOP Senate Primary in the race to fill Sen. Rob Portman’s seat this November, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Vance is speaking to supporters now:

News 5 livestream event

Seven candidates were on the ballot in Tuesday’s Republican faceoff for the coveted open U.S. Senate seat of the retiring Portman. They were Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Chair Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, and entrepreneurs Mark Pukita and Neil Patel.

Dolan released the following statement on Vance's victory:

"JD Vance and I have debated our differences, and in this hard fought campaign he was successful. I know we share a love for our country because it’s not just a place, but an idea, and a cause worth fighting for. Ohio Republicans have spoken and now it’s time to look forward, united in our conservative convictions to make our state and nation a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

“No state has been hurt more by Joe Biden’s agenda than Ohio. The livelihoods of our families, workers and businesses remain under threat by the broken promises and weak leadership of radicalized, one-party rule in Washington, D.C. Those fortunate to have a job are working harder for less. Congressman Tim Ryan votes with Joe Biden 100 percent of the time. He represents a continuation of the same failed policies that undermine prosperity, threaten Ohio workers, and restrain the vitality of American competition with China. Just as I will never quit fighting for Ohio, I pledge to unite our party and endorse JD Vance to be our next U.S. Senator.”

Vance will take on Democratic Senate nominee U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

The GOP campaign featured months of jockeying among top contenders for Donald Trump’s endorsement, more than $65 million in TV and radio spending, dozens of debates and candidate forums, and one highly publicized physical confrontation between two candidates.

Voters who talked to pollsters left everyone guessing who would win, with no candidate emerging with a clear lead in polls.

In recent weeks, former President Donald Trump attempted to clarify the race by endorsing Vance, and then he hosted a rally in Delaware urging his supporters to fall in line. But as a result, the former president found himself under unprecedented attack in Ohio.

A group opposing Trump’s endorsement of Vance made the former president the target of an ad campaign. The ad was from the conservative Club for Growth, which supported Mandel in the race. It questioned Trump’s decision to endorse Vance, who has had to backtrack from previous criticism of the former president.

Vance, Mandel, Timken and Gibbons all sought the endorsement of the former president. Only Matt Dolan positioned himself as moving on from Trump.

Gibbons released the following statement on Vance's victory:

“I’m humbled, proud, and honored by the overwhelming support we received from Ohioans all across the Buckeye state tonight. Even though tonight did not go our way tonight, we won’t be discouraged. We have a lot of work left to do. Tomorrow is the first day of the general election - the most important of our lifetime. Congrats to JD Vance and his well earned victory. I fully support him as the Republican nominee. Never forget, our strength as America does not begin in Washington, it begins here in Ohio. As Republicans we must unite to ensure our values are represented in Washington.”

With reporting from the Associated Press and Ohio Capital Journal.

