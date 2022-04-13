Laketran to offer free rides to the polls for May 3 primary

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Laketran will be offering free rides to the polls for Lake County residents for the May 3 primary.

Voters can either take one of the local routes or schedule a free ride to their polling location. If you're taking a local route, you just need to let the bus driver know when you board and the trip will be free. If you need to schedule a ride, call 440-354-6100 a couple of days before the primary.

Free rides are also available for early voting at the Lake County Board of Elections.

“Transportation should never be a barrier for someone to exercise their right to vote,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “We’re more than happy to make sure our residents have access to the primary election so they can get to the polls or vote early.”

Polling locations in Lake County are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 3.

“The Board of Elections applauds Laketran’s decision to offer free rides to the polling locations on Election Day. Many Lake County residents rely on their services to help get them to and from doctors’ appointments or their employers. We view the voting process as something just as vital to the everyday lives of our residents, so we are pleased Laketran is continuing with this program,” said Lake County Board of Elections Director, Ross McDonald.

