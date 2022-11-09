Nordonia school bond issue fails, district scrambles to address aging buildings and ADA concerns

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Nordonia Middle School has been deemed inaccessible as the school district’s administration says it is unable to truly cater to students who are wheelchair-bound, disabled, or temporarily immobile.

But as Nordonia Hill School Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark explains, the district simply cannot afford the haul of changes needed for accessibility, and other aging repairs needed.

“This school is 100 years old…if we were able to do any kind of renovations, it would be a major undertaking.”

Bond Issue Fails

Clark and others hoped voters would come to the district’s rescue by voting YES on the district’s proposed bond issue. Instead, it failed by a 60 to 40% margin.

“Drinking fountains being too high, soap dispensers being too high or not being automatic those kinds of things we need to address regardless of whether this issue passes or not,” Clark said. “The facilities don’t necessarily make our kids feel welcome, but the people do.”

If passed, the bond would have consolidated six current schools into three new schools with remodeling and ad-furnishing opportunities. It would have also generated $165 million over the span of 37 years. The bond’s passing would have cost residents about 77.5 cents for every $100 of tax valuation.

“The district had the opportunity to vote on building a new middle school. That issue failed by 41 votes in 1997,” Clark said. “We clearly have to do something to our buildings.”

Ms. Wheelchair Ohio: “Luckily I don’t go here”

The failed bond comes less than a week after Ms. Wheelchair Ohio, Krista Allison, toured Nordonia Middle School, which has been bandaged up as it needs repairs and ADA modifications. Allison, who analyzed every corner of the three-story building says she the building was a challenge to navigate with a full collection of staircases.

“If I was in a manual chair yes, I probably would have been exhausted,” she said. “I would not feel comfortable attending the school.”

Among several voiced concerns, Allison pointed out that the school has only one small elevator and several ramps, which she says are inconvenient. She says she couldn’t help to worry about her safety and the safety of others like her throughout the tour.

“If there’s a fire, if there’s an emergency, I know darn well if I went to school here that I would be an anxious wreck all day long. I would be fearful that [if] something was to happen when I was on one of the upper floors, that I didn’t have access to go outside,” Allison said. “I’d have to find somebody to assist me and pray that somebody wanted to assist me…all I can envision is people running down the stairs and I am left by myself.”

As Allison explained, “there’s a lot of maneuvering they’re going to have to do with this building in particular.”

Clark says his team understood Allison’s feedback. However, without proper funding, the district may be forced to use general budget funds to continue providing temporary fixes to aging problems.

“Voters have to think about the kids,” said Clark.