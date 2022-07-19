Watch Now

Ohio Supreme Court strikes down congressional map used in May primary

(Photo: Susan Tebben, OCJ)
Ohio’s joint committee on congressional redistricting, who met last November to hear more public input on four proposed congressional maps.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 11:31:58-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the second of the state's Republican-drawn congressional maps on Tuesday.

According to the 4-3 ruling, the districts used in the May primary are too similar to the plan passed by the legislature in 2021, violating anti-gerrymandering rules in the state Constitution and unduly favoring the Republican party.

The Ohio Supreme Court ordered lawmakers to redraw a new congressional map for 2024 in 30 days.

The map will be used in November since May's results were based on it.

