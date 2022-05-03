Republicans look to surrogates for boost in Ohio Senate race

COLUMBUS — High-profile surrogates for Republicans running in Ohio’s hotly contested Senate primary are fanning out across the state ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, were among the conservative emissaries making final pitches in the critical Senate race.

Former President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Ohio late last month to boost candidate JD Vance, botched Vance’s name at an event in Nebraska over the weekend.

But he got it right at a tele-rally held Monday evening for Vance.

Vance and six others seek the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.