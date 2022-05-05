Top Republican lawmakers leave Ohio mapmaking panel

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s political mapmaking panel met again Wednesday ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to fix a fourth set of invalidated legislative maps.

The Republican-controlled commission convened without GOP state Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, who both stepped down this week and named fellow Republican successors.

Huffman said that his successor, state senator Rob McColley will offer a fresh approach and new opportunity.

A three-judge federal panel has indicated it will impose the commission’s third set of legislative maps on May 28 if no alternative is passed by then.