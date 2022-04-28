Watch

Trump becomes target of new ad after Ohio Senate endorsement

Joe Maiorana/AP
Senate candidate JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
COLUMBUS — A group opposing Donald Trump’s endorsement of JD Vance in Ohio’s contentious Republican Senate primary is making the former president the target of a new ad campaign.

The ad from the conservative Club for Growth questions Trump’s decision to endorse Vance and features audio of the candidate bashing Trump back in 2016.

The ad accuses Trump of “getting it wrong with JD Vance.”

The group behind the ad supports ex-Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in the May 3 primary.

The ad campaign only escalates the fight that has erupted over Trump’s highly coveted endorsement, which came just three weeks before the state’s May 3 primary.

