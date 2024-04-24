5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: April 26-28

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading down to Orlando this weekend for their playoff games, but there is still plenty to do in Northeast Ohio.

Here's a list of five things happening this weekend:

Walk with a Doc

Are you interested in getting heart healthy but not sure how to do it? In Barberton, doctors will be available Saturday to discuss current health topics while getting in some exercise. For more information, click here.

Geauga County Maple Festival

Starting on Thursday, thousands of visitors will be heading to Geauga County to indulge in all things maple syrup. From pancakes in the park to arts and crafts, this festival has it all. For more information, click here.

Amadeus

Have you ever wondered what life was like in 1823 in Vienna? Amadeus is a musical about a fictional rivalry between Wolfgang Mozart and Antonio Salieri. For more information, click here.

Sleeping Beauty

If ballets are more your thing, then you have to check out the Cleveland Ballet's performance of Sleeping Beauty. Tickets start at $75. For more information, click here.

I Love the 90's Bar Crawl

Time to get jiggy with it; the I Love the 90's Bar Crawl is returning to the Warehouse District on Saturday. Tickets start at $16. For more information, click here.

