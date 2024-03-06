Best bars to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Northeast Ohio

St. Patrick's Day 2024 is just around the corner, and with it falling on a weekend, plenty of people are going to be celebrating. This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on Sunday, March 17.

If you're looking for an Irish bar to celebrate in, here's a guide to the best ones in Northeast Ohio.

Flannery's Pub: Flannery's is known for its Irish beers and Irish food menu. They are located at 323 Prospect Ave. in Cleveland.

Flat Iron Cafe: It's been located in Cleveland for more than 100 years. It's located at 1114 Center St. in Cleveland.

Gandalf's Pub: This bar is known for its menu including Irish nachos and pub burgers. It's located at 6757 Center Road in Valley View.

Gormley's Pub: At this bar, you can enjoy a toasted corned beef sandwich and what they say is the "best pint of Guinness around." They are located at 19500 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River.

Harbor Inn Cafe: This bar is one of the oldest operating bars in Cleveland and has been open since 1895. They are located at 1219 Main Avenue.

Loco Leprechaun: This bar celebrates St. Patrick's Day every day of the year. They are located at 24545 Center Ridge Road.

McGinty's Pub: McGinty's has 24 craft beers on tap. It's located at 13751 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.

Merry Arts: It's known for tacos, burgers and wings. Merry Arts is located at 15607 1/2 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.

Mullarkey's Irish Pub: It opened in 1996. It's located at 4110 Erie St. in Willoughby.

Nora's Public House: This bar has a wide selection of Irish whiskeys and the largest dog-friendly patio in the city. It's located at 4054 Erie Street in Willoughby.

Old Angle Tavern: This Irish pub is known for its great food and drinks. It's located at 1848 West 25th St. in Cleveland.

Parnell's Irish Pub: Grab a Guinness or two at either of their locations in Northeast Ohio. They are located at 12425 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights and 1415 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

PJ McIntyre's: It's an Irish Pub located in the Kamm's Corner neighborhood. They are located at 17119 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Pride of Erin: Not only is it an Irish bar, but they also have darts and shuffleboard that you can play while enjoying an adult beverage. They are located at 12228 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Stone Mad Pub: This Irish pub is a must-visit in Gordon Square. They are located at 1306 West 65th St. in Cleveland.

Sully's: On St. Patrick's Day, it allows attendees to bid to rent a booth for three hours to enjoy the holiday. It is located at 117 West Liberty St. in Medina.

The Harp: This bar has plenty of space for you and your friends to celebrate St. Patrick's Day either next to a warm fireplace or outdoors. It's located at 4408 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

The Treehouse: This bar has been watering its roots for more than two decades in Tremont. It's located at 820 College Ave in Cleveland.

