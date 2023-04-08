Great Lakes Science Center hosting total solar eclipse countdown kickoff Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark your calendars, the highly anticipated total solar eclipse is exactly one year away.

The Great Lakes Science Center is helping families gear up for the historic day.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Science Center is hosting a series of events.

It's all part of their Eclipse Countdown Kickoff Event 2023.

The family-friendly event offers something for everyone from live demonstrations to guest speakers to hands-on activities.

Officials say excitement is building for April 8, 2024, and Cleveland happens to be one of the best places in America to view all the action.

Residents and visitors will experience several minutes of darkness when the moon completely blocks the sun.

NASA 2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.

It's expected to drive tens of thousands of people to Northeast Ohio.

The events happening at the Great Lakes Science Center today include:

Camera Obscura Activity

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Promenade

Explore the physics of light and vision by making your own pinhole camera, and walk inside a giant version!

Shadow Imagery

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Level 1 Exhibit Gallery

Investigate safe ways of viewing the sun and solar eclipses using shadows.

Liftoff: Math in Space Science Show

Saturday: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Discover Gallery

3, 2, 1, blast off! Explore the stages of human flight outside Earth’s orbit and the mathematics that make it possible.

Virtual Guest Speaker Dr. Kelly Korreck, NASA Program Manager

Saturday: 2 p.m.

Auditorium

For ways to buy tickets and more information, click here.