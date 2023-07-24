LIST: All of the county fairs in Northeast Ohio at which you may dance to the finest of cover bands

It is time for Northeast Ohio's county fairs. Delicious foods, fun games, and entertainment can all be found at one of, if not all of, the fairs happening in Ohio. If you are looking for another fun activity for the summer, check out this list!

SUMMIT COUNTY

July 25 - 30

Highlights:



Demolition & Compact Derby July 26th

High Steel Rodeo July 30

KARAOKE every day (different each day) For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

LAKE COUNTY

July 25 - 30

Highlights:



Tues. July 26 all Veterans are free with ID

Wed. July 27 families of four or more can pay $8.00 per person with ride privileges.

Thurs. July 28 kids 14 and under free all-day when accompanied by an adult 21 or over.

Fri. July 29 all seniors 60 and up free until 3 p.m. For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

MEDINA COUNTY

July 31 - August 6

Highlights:



MOTOCROSS July 31

AUTOCROSS Aug. 1

ROUGH TRUCK Aug. 2

BUCKIN OHIO BULL RIDING Aug. 3rd

DRAFT SHOW HITCHES Aug. 4 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

RICHLAND COUNTY

August 6 - 12

Highlights:



Harness Racing Aug. 6&7

Rodeo Aug. 9

OSTPA/County Tractor Pull Aug. 10

Motocross Aug. 11 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

HOLMES COUNTY

August 7 - 12

Highlights:



FULL RODEO Aug. 7 at 7:00 P.M.

The Holmes County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Aug. 8

Holmes County Fair Bulls & Barrels Rodeo Aug. 10

Dirt Drag Race Aug. 12 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

ASHTABULA COUNTY

August 8 -13

Highlights:



Rough Truck & Half-Car Race Aug. 9

Harness Racing Aug. 10

High Steel Rodeo Full Rodeo Aug. 11 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

ERIE COUNTY

August 8 - 13

Highlights:



Little Prince and Princess Pageant Aug. 8

Micro Wrestling Aug. 9

Farm Tractor Pull & NTPA Legends Aug. 10 For tickets, prices, and more information, click here!

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

August 8 -13

Highlights:



Country Night Aug. 10

Rock N Roll Night Aug. 11

Party Time Aug. 12 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

HURON COUNTY

August 14 - August 19

Highlights:



Tractor Pull Aug. 15

Pony Pull Contest Aug. 16

Motocross Races Aug.17 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

LORAIN COUNTY

August 20 – 27

Highlights:



OSTPA Truck Pull Aug. 23

Roots and Boots- Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin

Combine Derby and Pick-Up Truck Delivery. For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

PORTAGE COUNTY

August 22 - 27

Daily Entertainment



Swifty the Clown

Dino-Roar Tour

Grandpa Cratchet For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

STARK COUNTY

August 29 - Sep 4

Highlights:



Horse Racing - Speed Program Aug. 30

STYX Performance Aug. 31

Tractor Pulls Sept. 1 and 2

Demolition Derby Sept. 3 and 4 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

GEAUGA COUNTY

August 31 - September 4

Highlights:



Chicken Flying Contest Aug. 31

Chris Higbee - Free Country Music Show Sept. 1

Apple Pie Auction Sept. 2

Frog Jumping Contest Sept. 4 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!



WAYNE COUNTY

September 9 - 14

Highlights:



Truck/Tractor/Semi Pull Sept. 9

Buckeye Rodeo Sept. 13

Smash IT Demolition Derby Sept. 14 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

ASHLAND COUNTY

September 17 - 23

Highlights:



Harness Racing - Pari Mutual Sept. 18

Joe Nichols/Emily Ann Roberts Sept. 19

Rodeo Sept. 20

Motocross Sept. 20 For tickets, prices, and more information click here!

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

September 18 - 24

Highlights:

