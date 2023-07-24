LIST: All of the county fairs in Northeast Ohio at which you may dance to the finest of cover bands

It is time for Northeast Ohio's county fairs. Delicious foods, fun games, and entertainment can all be found at one of, if not all of, the fairs happening in Ohio. If you are looking for another fun activity for the summer, check out this list!
SUMMIT COUNTY
July 25 - 30
Highlights:
- Demolition & Compact Derby July 26th
- High Steel Rodeo July 30
KARAOKE every day (different each day)
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
LAKE COUNTY
July 25 - 30
Highlights:
- Tues. July 26 all Veterans are free with ID
- Wed. July 27 families of four or more can pay $8.00 per person with ride privileges.
- Thurs. July 28 kids 14 and under free all-day when accompanied by an adult 21 or over.
Fri. July 29 all seniors 60 and up free until 3 p.m.
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
MEDINA COUNTY
July 31 - August 6
Highlights:
- MOTOCROSS July 31
- AUTOCROSS Aug. 1
- ROUGH TRUCK Aug. 2
- BUCKIN OHIO BULL RIDING Aug. 3rd
DRAFT SHOW HITCHES Aug. 4
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
RICHLAND COUNTY
August 6 - 12
Highlights:
- Harness Racing Aug. 6&7
- Rodeo Aug. 9
- OSTPA/County Tractor Pull Aug. 10
Motocross Aug. 11
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
HOLMES COUNTY
August 7 - 12
Highlights:
- FULL RODEO Aug. 7 at 7:00 P.M.
- The Holmes County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Aug. 8
- Holmes County Fair Bulls & Barrels Rodeo Aug. 10
Dirt Drag Race Aug. 12
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
ASHTABULA COUNTY
August 8 -13
Highlights:
- Rough Truck & Half-Car Race Aug. 9
- Harness Racing Aug. 10
High Steel Rodeo Full Rodeo Aug. 11
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
ERIE COUNTY
August 8 - 13
Highlights:
- Little Prince and Princess Pageant Aug. 8
- Micro Wrestling Aug. 9
Farm Tractor Pull & NTPA Legends Aug. 10
For tickets, prices, and more information, click here!
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
August 8 -13
Highlights:
- Country Night Aug. 10
- Rock N Roll Night Aug. 11
Party Time Aug. 12
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
HURON COUNTY
August 14 - August 19
Highlights:
- Tractor Pull Aug. 15
- Pony Pull Contest Aug. 16
Motocross Races Aug.17
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
LORAIN COUNTY
August 20 – 27
Highlights:
- OSTPA Truck Pull Aug. 23
- Roots and Boots- Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin
Combine Derby and Pick-Up Truck Delivery.
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
PORTAGE COUNTY
August 22 - 27
Daily Entertainment
- Swifty the Clown
- Dino-Roar Tour
Grandpa Cratchet
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
STARK COUNTY
August 29 - Sep 4
Highlights:
- Horse Racing - Speed Program Aug. 30
- STYX Performance Aug. 31
- Tractor Pulls Sept. 1 and 2
Demolition Derby Sept. 3 and 4
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
GEAUGA COUNTY
August 31 - September 4
Highlights:
- Chicken Flying Contest Aug. 31
- Chris Higbee - Free Country Music Show Sept. 1
- Apple Pie Auction Sept. 2
Frog Jumping Contest Sept. 4
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
WAYNE COUNTY
September 9 - 14
Highlights:
- Truck/Tractor/Semi Pull Sept. 9
- Buckeye Rodeo Sept. 13
Smash IT Demolition Derby Sept. 14
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
ASHLAND COUNTY
September 17 - 23
Highlights:
- Harness Racing - Pari Mutual Sept. 18
- Joe Nichols/Emily Ann Roberts Sept. 19
- Rodeo Sept. 20
Motocross Sept. 20
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY
September 18 - 24
Highlights:
- Motocross Sept. 18
- Band-O-Rama Show Sept 19
- The Arena Rock Show Sept. 20
Tough a Truck Sept. 21
For tickets, prices, and more information click here!