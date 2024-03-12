Your 2024 Easter egg hunt guide

Meteorological Spring is here, which can only mean one thing: Easter Egg hunts.
Here are the ones happening in your community:
Weekend of March 16-17
- Chardon Healthcare Center in Chardon: Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
- O'Neil Healthcare in Fairview: Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
- Aquatic egg hunt at Broadview's Recreation Center: Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
- United Methodist Church of Berea in Berea: Starts Sunday at 4 p.m.
- Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth: Saturday and Sunday from 12-1:30 p.m.
Weekend of March 23-24
- Avon Middle School in Avon: Starts Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Veterans Park in Painesville: Starts Saturday at 10 a.m.
- North Park in Jackson Township: Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
- Aurora High School in Aurora: Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
- PNC Field in Wooster: Starts Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Ranger Stadium in North Ridgeville: Starts Saturday at 1 p.m.
- Memorial Playground in North Royalton: Sunday from 1-2 p.m.
Weekend of March 30-31
- Keyser Park in Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
- Tappan Square in Oberlin: Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
- City Hall Park in Middleburg Heights: Starts Saturday at 10 a.m.
Is your community having an Easter egg hunt? Email the information to webstaff@wews.com.