Your 2024 Easter egg hunt guide

Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 12, 2024
Meteorological Spring is here, which can only mean one thing: Easter Egg hunts.

Here are the ones happening in your community:

Weekend of March 16-17

  • Chardon Healthcare Center in Chardon: Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
  • O'Neil Healthcare in Fairview: Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
  • Aquatic egg hunt at Broadview's Recreation Center: Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
  • United Methodist Church of Berea in Berea: Starts Sunday at 4 p.m.
  • Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth: Saturday and Sunday from 12-1:30 p.m.

Weekend of March 23-24

  • Avon Middle School in Avon: Starts Saturday at 9 a.m.
  • Veterans Park in Painesville: Starts Saturday at 10 a.m.
  • North Park in Jackson Township: Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
  • Aurora High School in Aurora: Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
  • PNC Field in Wooster: Starts Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • Ranger Stadium in North Ridgeville: Starts Saturday at 1 p.m.
  • Memorial Playground in North Royalton: Sunday from 1-2 p.m.

Weekend of March 30-31

  • Keyser Park in Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
  • Tappan Square in Oberlin: Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
  • City Hall Park in Middleburg Heights: Starts Saturday at 10 a.m.

Is your community having an Easter egg hunt? Email the information to webstaff@wews.com.

