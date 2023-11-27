Watch Now
1 dead after shooting at convenience store in Cleveland

Cleveland Police said a shooting that happened late Sunday night at a convenience on East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue has turned deadly.
Cleveland Police said a shooting that happened late Sunday night at a convenience on East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue has turned deadly.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot and transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

News 5's overnight photographer saw a gun on the sidewalk outside of the store's doors.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

