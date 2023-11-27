1 dead after shooting at convenience store in Cleveland

Cleveland Police said a shooting that happened late Sunday night at a convenience on East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue has turned deadly.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot and transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

News 5's overnight photographer saw a gun on the sidewalk outside of the store's doors.

CPD investigating a shooting at E79 and Woodland. The scene appeared to be right outside the front door. There was a gun amongst the blood and casings. EMS transported in critical condition but it did sound like this was being treated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/A5EpzSWmJ6 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 27, 2023

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.