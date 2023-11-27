15-year-old boy shot on Cleveland's West Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot on Cleveland's West Side.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on West 140th Street near Sherry Avenue.
News 5's overnight photographer saw multiple shell casings on the street.
CPD investigating another shooting overnight. This one a 15-year-old was shot on W143 and found on W140. He was shot in the leg and transported in serious condition to Metro via EMS. Also sounds like there might be more victims that have showed up at Metro. pic.twitter.com/5jYVpJKr1C— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 27, 2023
Cleveland EMS said the teen was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.