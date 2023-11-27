Watch Now
15-year-old boy shot on Cleveland's West Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot on Cleveland's west side.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Nov 27, 2023
A 15-year-old boy was shot on Cleveland's West Side.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on West 140th Street near Sherry Avenue.

News 5's overnight photographer saw multiple shell casings on the street.

Cleveland EMS said the teen was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

