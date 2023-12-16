3 cars and a Beachwood school bus involved in a crash Friday afternoon; two drivers hospitalized

Two people are in the hospital after being in a crash that involved three cars and a Beachwood school bus Friday afternoon.

According to Beachwood police, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Richmond Road and Shaker Boulevard East.

There were 18 students on the bus and no injuries were reported. Another school bus came to the scene of the crash to take the children home, police said.

Three people were transported to the hospital. One person was released and the other two remain in the hospital. One of them is in ICU.

The cause of the crash has not been identified. The Accident Investigation Unit and Beachwood police are investigating the incident.