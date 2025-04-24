34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood

Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot on East 84th Street in the city's Fairfax neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

According to the police report, it happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 84th Street.

Officers responded to the scene after being notified about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the man lying down on the front porch of a home, the report said.

Officers applied a patch to the wound and rendered first aid until EMS arrived, the report said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Devon R. Foster, of Cleveland.

No further information has been released about the homicide.