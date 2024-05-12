36-year-old man fatally stabbed in Akron; police have suspect in custody

Akron Police arrested a suspect early Sunday morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man just minutes prior.

It happened in the 800 block of Lindsey Avenue around 1:30 a.m. After responding, officers detained several people at the home while other officers searched the area.

The victim hasn't been identified.

Just minutes after responding to the scene, police located a 36-year-old man who ran off when officers approached. He was captured a short distance away.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation occurred at home between the two men, and the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and left.

The suspect was taken to the Summit County Jail, where he is being held on a murder charge.