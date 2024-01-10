Watch Now
39-year-old inmate dies following medical emergency at Cuyahoga County Jail

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Cuyahoga County authorities are investigating after a 39-year-old inmate had a medical emergency at the jail Wednesday morning and later died.

According to a statement from a county spokesperson, correctional and in-house medical staff treated the man initially; he was later taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name wasn't provided, and no further information has been released.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter.

