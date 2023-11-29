Watch Now
NewsLocal News

A look inside the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in Avon up for raffle

Take a look inside the brand-new, 3,100-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Avon that is being raffled off for "A Home for the Holidays" to benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Foyer 1.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Bedroom 1.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Foyer 2.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Front of House 1.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Foyer 3.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Front of House 2.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Front of House 3.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Garage.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Half Bath.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Kitchen 1.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Office 1.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Office 2.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI Upstairs Living.jpg View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishPhoto by: Make-A-Wish OKI

A look inside the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in Avon up for raffle

close-gallery
  • Foyer 1.jpg
  • Bedroom 1.jpg
  • Foyer 2.jpg
  • Front of House 1.jpg
  • Foyer 3.jpg
  • Front of House 2.jpg
  • Front of House 3.jpg
  • Garage.jpg
  • Half Bath.jpg
  • Kitchen 1.jpg
  • Office 1.jpg
  • Office 2.jpg
  • Upstairs Living.jpg

Share

View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
View of the "A Home for the Holidays" house up for raffle to raise proceeds for Make-A-WishMake-A-Wish OKI
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next