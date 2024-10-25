Ahoy! Tall ship Niagra spotted in Cleveland

The U.S. Brig Niagara stopped in Cleveland Friday morning.

The 198-foot-long ship is one of the country's most “historically authentic” tall ships.

Construction started in 1988, and she first set sail in 1992. A crew of 18 sails her around the Great Lakes.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission owns her.

According to Erie News Now, she’s in Cleveland for two weeks to undergo repairs and maintenance.

Once completed, the ship will return to her home port at the Erie Maritime Museum.

CLICK HERE to read more about the ship.