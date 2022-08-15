2 firefighters injured in Akron house explosion

AKRON, Ohio — Two Akron firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital after a house exploded.

The department was called to the scene of a fire at a home on Winton Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters attempted to enter the house, it exploded.

The two firefighters were transported to the hospital but no major injuries were reported, according to the department.

No one was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

"It could have been a lot worse, for sure. You see the damage to the house right now, so you see things could have been a lot worse, but fortunately, they weren't, " Lt. Tim Morrison said.

Crews are working on putting out the flames, but the house is destroyed.

