Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to return in May after closing in March due to soil erosion along tracks

All aboard! The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced plans to resume train rides in May after closing in March due to soil erosion along parts of the railroad's tracks.

For the first time in nearly a year, departures will be available from Akron.

“We are beyond excited! Moving the train allows us to continue exploring the logistics of operating excursions between Peninsula and Akron. This is a huge step forward!” said CVSR President/CEO, Joe Mazur. “The staff, volunteers and CVNP have been incredibly patient and helpful. We’re so thankful for everyone’s support.”

Tickets start at $13 for children and $18 for adults.

According to CVSR officials, in March, increased erosion had been found along its 26-mile-long railway—which was built in 1880 and is not used for commercial rail service.

The railroad had already been conducting modified train operations on limited sections of track since October 2022 when its engineers discovered soil instability a few miles south of its Fitzwater Maintenance Yard.

On March 24, CVSR officials announced that an independent engineering firm had re-evaluated the erosion area of concern and deemed the tracks safe for equipment-only crossings.

CSVR is a nonprofit park partner of the National Park Service. CSVR owns and maintains the trains, while the NPS owns and maintains the tracks.

