Man arrested for 2020 fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl in Akron

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Akron in 2020.

Mikayla Pickett was shot and killed on Aug. 14, 2020 in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue at a birthday party.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot, but she survived.

Akron Police and US Marshals tracked 22-year-old Robert Scott to Detroit where he was arrested. In their press release, police said detectives "are more than confident he was involved in the heinous crimes."

Scott has been charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault. Other charges are likely, according to authorities.

Police said Emahni Thomas, 21, and Donte Farmer, 37, will likely also be charged in connection to Mikayla's death for aggravated murder and felonious assault. They are already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Investigators are looking for additional suspects.

