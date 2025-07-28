VIDEO: JD Vance touts Trump's Big Beautiful Bill at Canton steel plant

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance spoke at a steel plant in Canton and touted President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. He also took a few questions from the press.

Watch here:

Vance spoke about how the administration believes the bill benefits families and businesses in the country.

He was joined by state lawmakers Rep. Max Miller and Rep. Michael Rulli, as well as workers from the Metallus Steel Plant.

What is the Big Beautiful Bill?

The 900-page package includes a $4.5 trillion extension of tax cuts first enacted during President Trump’s first term and delivers on several of his major campaign promises.

He signed the measure during a celebratory event at the White House.

Roughly $350 billion is earmarked for national security initiatives, including funding to expand President Trump’s deportation agenda.

The bill also allows many workers to deduct tips and overtime pay from their taxable income. Most Americans earning $75,000 or less would be eligible for deductions of up to $6,000.

