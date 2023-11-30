Annual Digital Media and Creative Arts Mentor Luncheon returns to Normandy High School

PARMA, Ohio — Normandy High School is meeting students like Isaak Keller, where they are for their Annual Digital Media and Creative Arts Mentor Luncheon.

“Really anything is possible if you put your foot in the door and you keep at it,” said Isaak Keller.

The event happened on Wednesday, where seniors like Daniel Kisela said they wanted to understand their options.

“I like the advice that they give because they’re the professionals and they’re in the field and we’re just starting out,” said Daniel Kisela.

The teens, along with Luke Kopy, say this help gives them some much-needed reassurance as they prepare for life after graduation.

“It lets us students get a look at what people are doing in the industry. It also allows us to take different paths,” said Kopy.

Beyond secondary education, college professors say some students question whether or not they’re college material, so they say there’s this ongoing debate.

“Do they need to go to college or not. It is a debate out there and some students feel like I just want to go into the industry,” said Dr. Ellen Rooney, who works as a professor at Cleveland State University’s School of Film and Media Arts.

Rooney tells News 5 that she understands why some students considering the film and media industry feel this way.

“The decision of going to college and connecting it to your career is huge and it’s scary,” said Rooney.

But she also says meeting students where they are is crucial, as she did on Wednesday.

“Part of me is trying to hear what do they need, what are their expectations of college,” said Rooney. “I think we need to sometimes match their needs in the changing market.”

As the Digital Media and Creative Arts instructor, David Droes invited Rooney and other professionals to personally sit down and engage with students.

“It’s just an opportunity for the kids to realistically talk to adults, people that have the experience and try to gain some knowledge from them about their journey and what led them to where they are today,” said Digital Media and Creative Arts Instructor David Droes.

This way, students like Jocob Semall are ready for where life takes them.

“I feel with a little bit more set of confidence towards going into the industry and learning a lot of wisdom from both Andrew and yourself to pursue my career in this industry with a little bit more wisdom and knowledge,” said Semall.