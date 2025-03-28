Canada puts up tariff Billboards in Cleveland

A billboard campaign with the message "Tariffs are a Tax" on them have been spotted throughout Cleveland.

The billboards had messages that said tariffs are a tax on the following:



"Tariffs are a tax on hard-working Americans."

"Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill."

"Tariffs are a tax at the gas pump."

The bottom of the boards said, "paid for by the government of Canada."

Global Affairs Canada said the campaign was designed to inform Americans on the impact of tariffs.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R) responded to questions about the billboards while at a Tesla dealership Friday afternoon.

"They should spend money to strengthen their borders, strengthen there...resources at their airports. People don't walk into Canada," Moreno said.

The senator said he was visiting the dealership because of the recent protests and, in some cases, vandalism across the country in response to Elon Musk's activity with DOGE. He called the recent activity a "disgrace."