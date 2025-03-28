Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canada puts up tariff Billboards in Cleveland

'Tariff's are a Tax'
A billboard campaign with the message "Tariffs are a Tax" on them have been spotted throughout Cleveland.
Posted
and last updated

A billboard campaign with the message "Tariffs are a Tax" on them have been spotted throughout Cleveland.

The billboards had messages that said tariffs are a tax on the following:

  • "Tariffs are a tax on hard-working Americans."
  • "Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill."
  • "Tariffs are a tax at the gas pump."

The bottom of the boards said, "paid for by the government of Canada."
Global Affairs Canada said the campaign was designed to inform Americans on the impact of tariffs.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R) responded to questions about the billboards while at a Tesla dealership Friday afternoon.

"They should spend money to strengthen their borders, strengthen there...resources at their airports. People don't walk into Canada," Moreno said.

The senator said he was visiting the dealership because of the recent protests and, in some cases, vandalism across the country in response to Elon Musk's activity with DOGE. He called the recent activity a "disgrace."

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.