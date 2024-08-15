2 transported to hospital after Cleveland hit-and-run

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car ran into two different motorcycles and took off.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at West 82nd Street and Denison Avenue.

According to police, the two motorcycles were headed eastbound on Denison Avenue when a vehicle passed them and struck one of the motorcycles.

Police said that the initial crash caused the motorcycles to collide.

A 67-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and a 40-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle that initially caused the accident did not stay at the scene.

