Check out Cleveland's first Hispanic theater

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A non-profit in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood is educating people about the relevance of the Hispanic community through theater.

News 5 anchor Danita Harris visited LatinUs Theater Company on West 25th Street.

LatinUs is the first Latino theater company in Ohio.

The theater's executive artistic director, Monica Torres, is originally from Puerto Rico. She moved to Ohio in 2005.

Harris talked to Torres about the theater's mission.

"We are very proud of what we are doing here and we are bringing the Latina culture, not just to the Latino people, but everybody who is interested in knowing about us," said Torres.

All of the theater's productions are in Spanish but have English subtitles so everyone can understand the story.

LatinUs' latest play is titled "Los Soles Truncos." It's about the U.S. invasion of Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War, seen through the eyes of three sisters.

"Los Soles Truncos" runs through October 1. Tickets can be purchasedhere.

