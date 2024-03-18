How you can help make the Women's NCAA Final Four a success for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Years of preparation will come to a head when the Women’s NCAA Final Four comes to Cleveland the first week of April. The best of women’s college basketball and the best of Cleveland itself will be on display.

“It’s just so much fun”, said volunteer Barbara Tate. “It makes me happy!”

Tate has been volunteering with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission for years. She’ll drive a shuttle bus at the Final Four. So will Bob Kenderes. Both volunteers will be proud to be a part of the action.

“Mostly for me, it’s the national spotlight in Cleveland, being able to show off our city again,” Kenderes told News 5.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission relies on volunteers like Bob and Barbara to make events successful and to make the city shine.

“We put in the work to make sure these events are more successful here than they would be anywhere else,” CEO David Gilbert said. “That means more people choosing Cleveland.”

A successful event depends on local volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can learn about all the different opportunities here.