CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting early Sunday morning that left a pizza delivery driver dead on Cleveland's East Side.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Durant Avenue around 12 a.m. after receiving a call that a man had been shot, according to police.

Once on scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot and had crashed into two parked cars, police said.

Officers and fire crews administered first aid to the man until EMS arrived.

The man, identified as Daniel A. Scott, 28, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS.

Scott was delivering pizza for Papa John’s, police said. He was parked in front of a home on Durant Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a red car, exited the car and fired at him from both sides of his car, according to police.

Police said the two men then fled the scene.

Scott's car traveled a short distance from where he was parked and crashed into the two parked cars, according to police.

The homicide unit responded to the scene and the incident is currently under investigation.

Police said they have not made any arrests and the suspects have not yet been identified.