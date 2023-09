A pedestrian hit by a car on Cleveland's East Side has died.

The accident happened just after midnight at the intersection of Hough Avenue and Crawford Road.

CPD confirms the victim has died. https://t.co/ApGhEhcH04 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 8, 2023

News 5's overnight photographer said the car had a lot of damage following the accident.

The 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver was taken into custody but has not been charged.