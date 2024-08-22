Police chase out of Garfield Hts. ends in crash in Cleveland

A chase ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side.

Garfield Heights police were chasing a vehicle after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The chase ended with a crash on East 93rd Street and Broadway Avenue.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw one person transported to the hospital in handcuffs.

Garfield with a pursuit into Cleveland. The suspect crashed at E93 and Broadway. One person taken by EMS. Police had a handgun with extended magazine recovered from the car. pic.twitter.com/JAJf3QwYYg — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 22, 2024

Officers also found a gun at the scene.

The Cleveland Community Police Commission is seeking public input regarding police vehicle pursuit policies in the city, which could include suburbs that chase vehicles into Cleveland.