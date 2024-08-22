Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Police chase out of Garfield Hts. ends in crash in Cleveland

A chase ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side.
Garfield chase E93 Broadway.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A chase ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side.

Garfield Heights police were chasing a vehicle after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The chase ended with a crash on East 93rd Street and Broadway Avenue.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw one person transported to the hospital in handcuffs.

Officers also found a gun at the scene.

The Cleveland Community Police Commission is seeking public input regarding police vehicle pursuit policies in the city, which could include suburbs that chase vehicles into Cleveland.

Cleveland police vehicle pursuit policies under review

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!