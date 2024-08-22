Police chase out of Garfield Hts. ends in crash in Cleveland

A chase ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side.
Garfield Heights police were chasing a vehicle after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The chase ended with a crash on East 93rd Street and Broadway Avenue.
News 5's overnight news tracker saw one person transported to the hospital in handcuffs.
Officers also found a gun at the scene.
Officers also found a gun at the scene.
The Cleveland Community Police Commission is seeking public input regarding police vehicle pursuit policies in the city, which could include suburbs that chase vehicles into Cleveland.
