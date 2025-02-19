Watch Now
Shots fired outside Huntington Bank Field overnight

Cleveland police are investigating shots fired right outside of Huntington Bank Field.
When our overnight news tracker arrived, he saw a parking lot littered with evidence markers.

A witness told News 5 that several cars were broken into, and a vehicle was also towed from the lot.

News 5 is working to learn more.

