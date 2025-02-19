Shots fired outside Huntington Bank Field overnight

Cleveland police are investigating shots fired right outside of Huntington Bank Field.
When our overnight news tracker arrived, he saw a parking lot littered with evidence markers.
CPD working a shooting outside Huntington Bank Field. Witnesses/victims told me a truck was stolen and that the suspects fired shots. CPD did pursue a truck around the same time and I witnessed them recovering it on E61. Working to get all the details confirmed. pic.twitter.com/tZbolUwF1f— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 19, 2025
A witness told News 5 that several cars were broken into, and a vehicle was also towed from the lot.
News 5 is working to learn more.