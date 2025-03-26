Standoff ends with house bursting into flames and suspect in police custody on Cleveland's Westside

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man is in police custody following a several hours long stand-off that ended with a house bursting into flames on Cleveland's Westside.

Police and SWAT surrounded a home on Bader Avenue near West 47th Street overnight.

They were called for a man barricaded inside the property.

It's not yet known what the man was initially wanted for.

The standoff started around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from our overnight News Tracker captured the SWAT team entering the home a little after 2 a.m.

SWAT members were then spotted throwing several items out of the house, including a mattress and a park bench.

Moments later, flames could be seen shooting from the front door of the home.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Our overnight News Tracker spotted a SWAT member running into the home with a fire extinguisher to try to put it out.

However, the fire kept growing.

Cleveland fire crews then arrived on scene and got the fire under control.

The home sustained extensive damage to the siding.

As crews were putting out the fire, the suspect ran out of the house and was ultimately taken into custody by Cleveland police.

News 5 is working to learn more about why police were called to the home in the first place.

