The United States Postal Service announced they will be opening a hiring hub in Cleveland

They are looking to hire 300 letter carriers starting at $22.13 an hour.

The hiring hub will be located at the USPS Administrative Building at 2200 Orange Ave. in Cleveland.

They will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Applications are only available online.

Anyone who is interested in applying must be able to work weekends and holidays and have a clean driving record.