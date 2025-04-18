Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Police searching for 2 vehicular homicide suspects

Wanted Suspects
Cleveland Police Department
wanted suspects in vehicular homicide
Wanted Suspects
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for two people they suspect were involved in a vehicular homicide on Monday at East 149th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

News 5 reached out to police for information after this happened and did not receive a response until today.

Police said Ann Marie Clayton and Marvin Atkins are wanted in connection to the incident and may be traveling in a 2003 gold Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

Clayton is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Atkins is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 249 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The Ohio license plate on the back is KOD2076.

CPD asks anyone with information to contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.