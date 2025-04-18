Cleveland Police searching for 2 vehicular homicide suspects

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for two people they suspect were involved in a vehicular homicide on Monday at East 149th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

News 5 reached out to police for information after this happened and did not receive a response until today.

Police said Ann Marie Clayton and Marvin Atkins are wanted in connection to the incident and may be traveling in a 2003 gold Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

Clayton is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Atkins is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 249 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The Ohio license plate on the back is KOD2076.

CPD asks anyone with information to contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.