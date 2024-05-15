Cleveland's Gohio Commute Challenge embraces sustainable transportation

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders are being asked to rethink their daily commute.

The Gohio Commute Challenge is asking people to abandon their cars and explore alternative modes of transportation.

The rules are simple: choose carbon-free modes of transportation when you can and be entered to win prizes.

Now, you don't have to ditch your car completely to compete in the challenge. You can do things such as using a bike to get to work, walking to school, or maybe grabbing a scooter to do some errands around town when you can.

Jason Kuhn of Bike Cleveland says just see where you can fit in other modes of transportation.

"Sometimes for those long trips you can think about using transit instead," he said. "For those small trips, we really want to encourage people to bike and walk because it makes far more environmental sense."

The ultimate goal of this challenge is reducing carbon-producing vehicle footprints, perfectly aligned with National Bike Week and the upcoming Ride Your Bike to Work Day on May 17. From now until the 19, biking, walking, teleworking, and e-scooters will earn participants extra points in the challenge.

Open to residents in Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties, the challenge offers a platform for individuals to make a tangible impact on their environment.

To sign up to log your hours and win prizes, click HERE.