Free Clinic of Medina County helps all residents have healthcare access

MEDINA, Ohio — Despite the widespread availability of insurance, healthcare remains prohibitively expensive for many individuals.

For some, like Robyn Gagne, lacking insurance meant delaying crucial treatment until it was almost too late.

"I lost my mom to diabetes and should have had a handle on things a little bit better," Gagne said. "[I] just kind of put it on the back burner because I didn’t have health insurance and because of the cost and everything."

The Free Clinic of Medina County, however, offers a lifeline to those in need.

Founded by Dr. Kim Bowen, a former emergency room physician, the clinic operates on the principle that everyone deserves access to medical care, regardless of financial status.

The clinic faces a significant challenge: ensuring that those who need its services are aware of its existence.

Bowen emphasizes that the clinic is not lacking in volunteers or medical professionals eager to lend their expertise. Instead, the hurdle lies in reaching those who could benefit most from its services.

Currently, the clinic serves approximately 25 patients a month but has the capacity to accommodate double that number.

Eligibility criteria are clear: individuals must be aged between 18 and 64, reside or work in Medina County, and fall within 250% below federal income guidelines.

Additionally, students residing in the county can use the clinic for work and sports physicals.

What sets the Free Clinic of Medina County apart is its comprehensive care model.

From routine check-ups to specialized services like women's health and referrals, the clinic offers a wide array of medical services—all free of charge.

Medications are also covered through a program with Marc's.

For those interested in accessing the clinic's services, appointments can be scheduled online or by phone.